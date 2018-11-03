Just like Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled, T.I. has been accused of defrauding cryptocurrency investors, as he gets sued for five million dollars.

T.I. & his business partner have been sued by a group of investors over a failed cryptocurrency business.Over the past few years, numerous hip-hop acts attempt to launch their own cryptocurrencies including T.I. who launched FLiK Tokens in 2017.

According to The Blast, T.I. and his business partner are being sued by a group of 25 investors who claimed they invested $1.3M into the cryptocurrency venture. The investors said that Tip and the rapper’s business partner in FLiK Tokens, Ryan Felton, utilized “social media, celebrity endorsements, and well-known industry experts to create the false impression that FLiK Tokens were a valuable liquid investment.”

They claimed that T.I. and Felton gave the impression that Kevin Hart was going to be the new face of the company and even announced that he’d be brought on to FLiK as a “as owner of the business.”

The lawsuit alleges that hiked up the price of the FLiK Tokens once they got the money from investors before they “dumped” their crypto-coins and vanished. They said Felton created a new company that he said brought FLiK “and speciously told investors that he had nothing to do with the new sham company.”

Now, the group of investors are suing T.I. and Felton for securities fraud. They’re seeking no less than $5M in damages.

