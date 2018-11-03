The Attestation issued to President Mohammadu Buhari has continued to generate More controversy as Reno Omokri has accused the president of influencing the Nigerian office to issue a certificate. Reno who is a lawyer took to his Facebook page to bear his mind on the action of the Nigerian office. He wrote :

“The Headquarters of The West African Examination Council (WAEC) is in Ghana. They are immune to political control by President Muhammadu Buhari. In 2015, Move On Nigeria wrote WAEC Headquarters and they said they have no record of Buhari’s certificate. Also, University of Cambridge confirmed that they did not use the alphanumeric grading system in 1961 which appears in Buhari’s ‘certificate’”Many on social media were not left out calling the attestation an Honorary WAEC certificate while others say ot was genuine but with a stamped letter from WAEC Headquarters in Ghana disowning Buhari this controversy is far from being over .

