Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has expressed his displeasure with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The “Mr Lecturer” artist, sharing a post on Instagram, described the president as the “most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria.”

“Buhari is by far the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria. First, he was fraudulently enlisted into the Nigerian army. He fraudulently gained promotion that he wasn’t qualified for while in the army,” his post read.

He went on to say, “He (Buhari) truncated our democracy and rendered Nigerians poor and helpless. He turned the Petroleum Trust Fund to Petroleum Trust Fraud to help Abacha loot his way to the grave. He came back, deceived 15 million Nigerians with fake integrity and became a president without the required certificate.

“He gained an unrestricted access to our national treasury and went on a looting spree that made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world. Now he wants to continue…no way, he must be stopped because we cannot continue to reinforce failure”.

