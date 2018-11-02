Holidaymakers can now sleep with the fishes – but rather than the sinister gangster connotations, this time it’s all about a luxurious once-in-a-lifetime stay.

A new underwater villa has opened at the glamorous Conrad Maldives Rangali Island hotel, where guests can sleep under the sea in a suite with glass ceilings and walls so you can look out directly into the striking blue waters and take in the marine life.Which is, of course, in abundance – we’re talking colourful tropical fish, breathtaking corals, and even the likes of turtles and sharks which reside in the Maldives’ waters.

Named The Muraka, it’s hailed as the first underwater villa of its kind, and makes for quite a spectacular stay.

First of all, there’s the underwater bedroom itself with a king-size bed offering direct ocean views, with the property surrounded by colourful coral. The bedroom has an ensuite bathroom too – which also boasts glass walls for uninterrupted underwater panoramics.

Meanwhile head above the water and the residence offers everything you need for a comfortable stay including a spacious living room, and private bar.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)