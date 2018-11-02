Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles received a warm welcome in the Gambia on Wednesday.

The royal couple is in the Gambia to kick off their 9-day tour of Africa. Upon their arrival at the Banjul International Airport, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were greeted with a ceremonial welcome from dancers in colorful dresses and a long line of dignitaries.Adama Borrow, the president of the Gambia and one of his wives were there to witness the arrival of Prince Charles and Bowles. The Duchess of Cornwall was photographed in her white kaftan embellished attire with gold embroidery and matching wide-leg trousers. Prince Charles, on the other hand, wore his usual blue suit and pants.

After their arrival, Prince Charles and Bowles headed to the McCarthy Square in the Capital City of Banjul. They watched a cultural performance at the Coco Ocean Hotel.

Prince Charles and Bowles will be in Africa on behalf of the British government on their tour. They will also visit Ghana and Nigeria while they are there. The couple will return to London before Prince Charles’ 70th birthday on Nov. 14.

