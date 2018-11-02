The Ondo State Police Command has arrested the cook who killed his boss, Chief Ope Bademosi, in Lagos.

The cook, who was identified as Sunday, was said to have committed the offence at the Lagos home of the deceased. He was alleged to have run away after the dastardly act.The police thereafter declared him wanted. The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect would be paraded today at the headquarters of the command.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)