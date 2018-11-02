Popular Nollywood actress and film maker, Ruth Kadiri is reportedly set to wed this November, though the identity of her partner still remains largely unknown.

According to reports by LIB, Ruth Kadiri is planning to secretly tie the knot with her lover sometime this month, November 2018. The two are said to have gotten engaged on Christmas day in 2017.Earlier this year, the actress had given her fans a glimpse of her man when she posted a romantic birthday pics with him. Though we couldn’t get to see his face, we had a view of his back. See image below;

