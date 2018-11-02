Earlier today we reported that a man parked his car on Third Mailand Bridge and jumped into the Lagoon, a move which shocked eyewitnesses. However a new report revealed that the man who committed suicide, was a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

We reported earlier that Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command who responded immediately to the incident, could not rescue the man but have deposited the corpse of the FRCN staff in the morgue.The deceased who was in a bus with his colleagues, told his fellow passengers that he wanted to urinate. But after he got off the bus, he dived into the lagoon.

