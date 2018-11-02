A yet to be identified female corps member, reportedly fainted today at the ongoing NYSC data capturing at NYSC secretariat in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

It was gathered that the female corps member fainted due to exhaustion, as over 1000 of them are being registered with 4 laptops at the NYSC data capturing program. Here is the video below;

Recall that it was also reported few months ago that a corps member, was rushed to the hospital after fainting during their General CDS, at the Ikorodu secretariat in Lagos. According to her colleagues, the lady lost consciousness and collapsed due to exhaustion followingthe high level of congestion at the secretariat.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Corp member passed out while doing clearance today in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/ss4U79U0jF — Laila Ijeoma (@LailaIjeoma) November 2, 2018

