Davido Steps Out For His Laywer’s Wedding In Agbada – Photo

November 2, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Nigerian singer, Davido yesterday rocked an agbada outfit. He rocked it to his lawyer’s traditional wedding which took place yesterday.

Bobo Ajudua, the groom has been Davido’s personal friend and lawyer. But he killed it tho..

