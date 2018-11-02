Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to his gram to share a lovely clip of his girlfriend, Chioma Avril and her beautiful sisters.

Davido showed the face of his girlfriend’s sisters and he referred to them as his “in-laws” while referring to Chioma as his “wife”.The singer, Chioma, and her sisters all dressed up in their best to attend Davido’s lawyer’s wedding.

Sharing a clip of the sisters taken after they had gotten ready for the wedding, Davido wrote:

My wife and in-laws. No, I’m not tagging them.

