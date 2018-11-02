A bird known as the Western Osprey (Pandion Haliaetus), flew from the University of Helsinki, Finland, to Nigeria.

The bird which is very rare in Nigeria was caught on Thursday, October 25th at Malam Madori, Jigawa State.After much celebration of the rare bird, it was released and allowed to fly at the Baturiya Wetland Reserve in Jigawa.

A Facebook user Abubakar S. Ringim shared the news…

Osprey Pandion halietus caught on 25/10/2018 at Malam Madori, Jigawa State. The bird came from University of Helsinki, Finland. Available records from the University revealed that the bird was ringed 106 days prior to its caught in Jigawa, and covered 5808 kilometers during it’s migration to winter in Africa, in particular, Nigeria.

The bird were celebrated and successfully released today at the Baturiya Wetland Reserve in Jigawa.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)