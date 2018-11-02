1. Does WAEC or any educational institution or examination body in Nigeria have the power to issue certificate the SECOND time after the first is issued and without first retrieval of the first certificate (just as they have done in the case of President Muhammadu Buhari)?

2. Does WAEC or any educational institution or examination body in Nigeria (and globally) have the right to issue a fresh certificate to an individual after a previous issuance even when the individual never reported that the previous certificate contains error nor returned same to allow for a fresh certificate to be issued (just as they have done in the case of President Muhammadu Buhari)?3. Is it not expected of WAEC or any educational institution or examination body in Nigeria to issue a certified true copy of certificate to individuals whose certificates got lost, stolen or damaged, as with the global norm and policy?

4. If President Buhari swore on oath on five occasions (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019) that his original WAEC certificate was with the Military board, does it not amount to fraudulent practice for him to be issued a fresh certificate by WAEC?

5. If President Muhammadu Buhari applied to WAEC for misplaced/stolen/damaged original certificate, is WAEC permitted under the law to issue a fresh certificate or a certified true copy of the previous certificate?

6. If question 5 is the case, does it not amount to deception under oath by President Muhammadu Buhari to have alleged in his affidavit that his certificate was with the military board instead, and thereby committing perjury?

7. Has Nigeria become a Banana Republic where those in power are permitted to do as they please without regards for procedures, policies and laws?

8. If WAEC claim that the new certificate issued to President Muhammadu Buhari is “Attestation Certificate”, is it ideal for such to be issued when the President swore to oath that the original still exist and is with the military? Or Was it a false attestation made by President Buhari?

I am TonyeBarcanista

Reproduction is allowed but due credit must be given!

©All right reserved

(Visited 9 times, 6 visits today)