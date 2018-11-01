Fashion designer, Yvonne Nwosu wants to get married before the end of this year.

In a post via IG, Yvonne revealed that she promised her father she’ll tie the knot before the end of the year. However, anyone trying to be her husband must meet certain requirements.

1. Must be God fearing.

2. Single or (divorced)

3. Any nationality is fine.

4. 5″11 to 6″2 (height).

5. Flat or big tummy is fine.

6. 33yrs to 45yr old.

7. He must be financially capable!

8. Must be generous.

9. Adventurous and open minded.

10. Cassava must be ‘BIG’ and must be skilled at using it.

11. And most importantly…. your down south game must be on point.

View this post on Instagram So earlier this year, I promised my dad I was gonna get married by the end of year and now the time has come lol. But as expected, a doll has her criteria Kindly see below the requirements needed for eligibility:

1. Must be God fearing.

2. Single or (divorced)

3. Any nationality is fine.

4. 5″11 to 6″2 (height).

5. Flat or big tummy is fine.

6. 33yrs to 45yr old.

7. He must be financially capable!

8. Must be generous.

9. Adventurous and open minded.

10. Cassava must be ‘BIG’ and must be skilled at using it.

11. And most importantly…. your down south game must be on point. #FindingVonne’sman #VonneisgettingmarriedA post shared by Yvonne Nwosu (@vonnecouture) on Nov 1, 2018 at 7:26am PDTThe post Your cassava must be big

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)