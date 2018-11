Footballer Brown Ideye, who turned 30 recently, has gifted himself a 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith for his birthday.

Ideye, who plays as a striker for Chinese club, Tianjin Teda also has a 2017 Rolls Royce.

Ideye began his career with Bayelsa United before moving to Ocean Boys. He was a member of the Ocean Boys team that won the Nigerian Premier League.

