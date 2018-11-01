The Kano State House of Assembly has invited Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for questioning over the bribery allegation against him.

The invitation was contained in a letter addressed to the governor.

Ganduje was asked to appear before the Assembly on Friday after an online news medium, Daily Nigerian, published videos showing someone purported to be the governor allegedly collecting bundles of cash in dollars from a contractor.

The Assembly explained in the statement that the invitation extended to the governor was due to the resolution of its committee set up to investigate the allegation.

Governor Ganduje is expected to provide details on his side of the story on the contract kickbacks he allegedly collected from contractors.

The invitation comes one week after the publisher of the online news medium, Mr Jaafar Jaafar, appeared before the lawmakers.

Mr Jaafar had presented a statement, explaining the circumstances surrounding the emergence of the videos and affirmed the authenticity of the recordings.

The State House of Assembly in its resolution dated October 15, 2018, established a seven-man committee to investigate the allegations of collecting bribe from contractors by His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as alleged by the Published of an online newspaper Daily Nigeria, Mr Jaafar Jaafar trough some widely circulated video clips.

The letter inviting the Governor reads;

It is in that regard I on behalf of the committee respectfully write to request your response at an investigative hearing relating to the allegations to provide the committee with your perspective on the matter.

Furthermore, a written, signed and dated statement by your Excellency is required as part of the proceedings on or before the date of the hearing.

You may wish to be accompanied by your lawyers to the hearing.

Enclosed here are the video clips for your perusal.

The hearing is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, November 2, 2018

Time: 10:00am

Venue: Kano State Assembly

