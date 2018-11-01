Dangote Pays Condolence Visit To Late Tony Anenih’s Family In Abuja

Chief Mike Ozekhome,Dangote,Senator Odion Ugbesia,Chief Dan Osi Orbi and others today paid a condolence visit to console Tony Anenih jnr,Justice Maryann Anenih and other members of the Anenih clan at the late nationalist and astute politician’s Asokoro home,Abuja.

