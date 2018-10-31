Sales Executives JOB at Landlagos – Apply Here
Landlagos – We are a real estate company with a mission to control and reverse the unfair and unrealistic inflation of property pricing that makes the average Nigerian unable to own their own. Our goal is to provide affordable real estate assets to the average working Nigerian, allowing for weekly and monthly payments in other to help our clients realize their goals of owning their own.Sales Executive
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationLagos
Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job Brief
We are looking for a competitive and trustworthy Sales Executive to help us build up our business activities. You will be responsible for discovering and pursuing new sales prospects and maintaining customer satisfaction.
The goal is to meet and surpass the company’s expectations to drive rapid and sustainable growth .
Responsibilities
Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs
Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media
Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns
Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products/ services
Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data
Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations
Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences
Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections
Collaborate with team to achieve better results
Requirements
Proven experience as a sales executive or relevant role
Proficiency in English
Excellent knowledge of MS Office
Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques
Fast learner and passion for sales
Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations
Salary
N100,000/ Month.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Landlagos career website on www.linkedin.com to apply
