Landlagos – We are a real estate company with a mission to control and reverse the unfair and unrealistic inflation of property pricing that makes the average Nigerian unable to own their own. Our goal is to provide affordable real estate assets to the average working Nigerian, allowing for weekly and monthly payments in other to help our clients realize their goals of owning their own.Sales Executive

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Brief

We are looking for a competitive and trustworthy Sales Executive to help us build up our business activities. You will be responsible for discovering and pursuing new sales prospects and maintaining customer satisfaction.

The goal is to meet and surpass the company’s expectations to drive rapid and sustainable growth .

Responsibilities

Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs

Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products/ services

Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data

Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations

Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences

Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections

Collaborate with team to achieve better results

Requirements

Proven experience as a sales executive or relevant role

Proficiency in English

Excellent knowledge of MS Office

Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

Fast learner and passion for sales

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations

Salary

N100,000/ Month.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Landlagos career website on www.linkedin.com to apply

