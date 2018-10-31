The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos is seeking to employ a suitable and qualified candidate for the position below:

Residential Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience2 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / SecretarialWork Hours: Full time 40 hours/week

Functions of the Position

Incumbent serves as Residence Manager responsible for the overall management of the Official Residence and supervision of the ORE staff employed therein.

Incumbent also oversees and provides guidance to GSO or other agencies’ staff including photographers, when there are representational American Community outreach, town meetings and awards ceremonies events held at the CGR.

The incumbent establishes, directs and supervises the work schedule and performance of a staff of two (2) ORE staff.

Maintains pay accounts for the staff.

Keeps attendance, such as annual leave days, over-time, and comp time.

Supervises the installation, repair and upkeep of residential furnishings, equipment and appliances.

Is responsible for the safekeeping and inventory of food, beverages and household supplies for the residence.

Maintains an inventory of all residential crystal, flatware, silverware and linens.

Responsible for maintaining a record of expenses and related receipts associated with the upkeep of official House under the official House Expenses (ORE) Program.

Will be expected to assist with cleaning and organizing of household.

Serves as liaison with the protocol office for official functions held at the House and with the Financial Management Office on matters pertaining to ORE and representational expenses.

Serves as liaison with the Human Resources Office in regard to hiring and salary determination for all new House staff.

Assists in arranging tours and visits for guests at the House as may be required.

Perform other duties as may be directed.

Postion Requirements

Note: All applicants MUST address each selection criterion detailed below with specific and comprehensive information supporting each criterion or the application will not be considered:

Completion of Secondary School.

Minimum of two years of experience in the hospitality industry, or experience in hosting large number of guest. Management or supervisory experience is required.

Level III (Good working knowledge) Speaking/Reading of English is required. Level III (Good working knowledge) of French language is required.

Ability to manage large budget for official events at the residence.

Must be able to conduct inventory of household appliances, equipment, furniture, dishes, etc. Must have good interpersonal and customer service skills.

Ability to establish and maintain good working relationship with employees at all levels and diverse groups of people.

Salary

US$6,685.24 (equivalent to N2,400,000) per annum (To be determined by qualifications and experience)

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates shoulf submit the following, or the application will not be considered:

A current Resume or Curriculum Vitae.

A type-written and signed application letter specifically applying for this position, and addressing the minimum requirements as advertised.

Any other documentation (e.g., essays, certificates, awards, copies of degrees earned) that addresses the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

All Applications should be addressed to the following below and Submitted to: AbujaHRORE@state.gov

Embassy of the United States of America,

Human Resources Office,

Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive,

Central District Area,

Abuja.

Click Here to Download the Position Descriptions (PDF)

Point of contact: Tel: 09-461-4000 Ext 4315

