A 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of New Zealand’s North Island Tuesday, where British royals Meghan and Harry are on tour.

The quake was felt in Wellington during a session of parliament, prompting lawmakers to stop deliberations and seek refuge as a precaution.There were no initial reports of major damage and the quake does not appear to have been strongly felt in Auckland, where the royals had been taking part in a “welly wanging” contest with schoolchildren.

