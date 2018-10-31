British American Tobacco is all about freedom of choice – whether it’s our people or our products. Combined with our entrepreneurial spirit, it’s what’s driven our phenomenal success. We started trading tobacco over a hundred years ago. Today, we’re a multibillion dollar company with more than 200 brands in our portfolio. With robust positions in each of our regional markets, our future looks equally bright too.NPI (New Product Introduction) Deployment Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Number: 10066

Location: Lagos

Function: Operations

Level: Experienced Professional

Appointment Type: Permanent

Purpose Statement

This management role is key in ensuring the effective and efficient execution of all growth, productivity & regulatory driven product changes in the supply chain and continued improvement in the NPI delivery process

To coordinate the execution of all New Product Introduction (NPI), Product Development (PD) and Product Modification (PM) initiatives within the Area Operations, in order to support the delivery of sustainable Growth, Productivity & Responsibility business objectives.

To ensure that new products or material changes are effected with minimal write off and delivered OTIF. Plan effectively for new materials and provide clear visibility of progress and deviations to management.

Ensure NPI projects are executed in accordance with the mandated Nexus process, Protocols, Decision Rights, O2 methodology and project deliverables are achieved in the most cost effective & efficient way possible, and in compliance with all relevant product, material and brand standards.

Report and drive NPI operational performance (such as NPI Delivery to Promise, project lead-times, impact on WMS FG inventory and write offs, development costs, etc).

Key Accountabilities

Business Results:

Develop and manage team resources to ensure NPI projects are delivered in an efficient and effective manner, in accordance with business requirements of quality, cost and time

Produce timely and accurate information to enable well informed business decisions and an effective S&OP process.

Ensure that risks and exceptions within NPI projects are professionally managed through to resolution and, if necessary, are escalated in a timely manner

Support 100% OTIF delivery on all new launches and missiles.

Coordinate Phase-in & Phase out (PIPO) of new materials according to agreed time lines without significant impact on production and supply of finished goods.

Continuously review business processes and identify opportunities for improvement in business efficiency and effectiveness.

Implement all planned changes effectively and deliver within budget.

Manage the delivery of all activities within the New Product Introduction (NPI) process

Participate and contribute towards the monthly status meetings within the SNO NPI function calendar

Ensure there is no control break downs within the New Product Introduction (NPI) Deployment function.

People Results:

Embed continuous improvement culture in the NPI process – Drive a robust practice to ensures lessons learned from project or process failures are identified, shared, improvement plans developed and implemented

Participate effectively in all coaching and formal training programs

Effective participation in developing IDP and implementation of same as agreed with line manager.

Collaborate with stakeholders at all levels to develop aligned plans & priorities, resolve NPI project issues and secure support to further strengthen the NPI capability.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with the Functional Experts, End Markets, Marketing, Source Factories, other BAT functions and Geographic Supply Chain Service Centres

Essential Requirements

B.Sc. or HND in Sciences or any relevant field.

Minimum 3 years of experience with more than 2 years of experience in Project Management.

Working knowledge with Microsoft Office (at experienced level).

Working knowledge of SAP Systems – TaO.

Very Strong Project Management Skills – Prince2/PMBok.

Understanding of Factory constraints and complexities.

Strong leadership skills and a proven track record stakeholder engagement and influencing skills to success in varied and challenging environments

Ability to think, act strategically and prioritise.

Ability to absorb complex and diverse issues within & outside of own function and able to contribute to the direction of BAT. Solid business acumen

Good communication and interpersonal skills – Ability to influence others (especially horizontally and upwards)

Ability to shape and drive initiatives to a conclusion

Flexibility and adaptability to change.

Good presentation skills.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to British American Tobacco career website on careers.bat.com to apply

