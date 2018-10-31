The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.Contents

Area Head, ISBL Units – 3 positions

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience30 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Refinery Operations Process ISBL and Offsites

Position Description

We are looking for Operation ISBL unit Area Head Candidates for Refinery.It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery,experience/Petrochemical Plants experience,

To build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Ensures personally the safety of personnel and the process safety of the Block

Responsible for all aspects of performance of the Block; single point of accountability.

Implements the Production Plan for the Block as advised by the Head of Operations

Oversees the technical and career development of supervisors and engineers within the block

Oversees preparation and updating of Operating Manuals, Standard Operating Procedures, work instructions etc.

Assures proper procedures observed.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Minimum 30+ years of experience in refinery operations

Demonstrated ability to lead large teams in general and to generate or closely supervise generation of key operating manuals and procedures for the area of responsibility.

Track record of commitment to safety and the development of his team BE / B.Tech / BS in Chemical Engineering.

CPP Field Engineer, Electrical

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for operations, Captive Power Plant Field Engineer, Electrical candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Charging and change-over of various electrical system at 66 kV/ 11kV level.

Co-ordination for proper and safe Isolation and de-energization of Motors and lineup and energization of various motors.

Periodical Monitoring and Logging of various parameters in CPP-Substation SS-11, Monitoring of various Transformers.

Well conversant of ECS panel operation, AVR and Synchronization, switch board change over operation.

Fully conversant with electrical safety and isolation procedure.

Conversant with operation and commissioning of 66/11 kV/ 0.4 kV Switch Gear and Power & Distribution transformer.

Thorough knowledge in Projects, Field Engineering, Trouble Shooting and Operation of Electrical equipment.

Experience in working on control circuit & trouble shooting of fault, suggestion for improvement.

Operation knowledge of AVR of Gas Turbine & Steam Turbine Generators.

Commissioning of Gas Turbine & Steam Turbine Generator, Excitation System, AVR and Generator Protection System etc. initial project activities

Provision of input to engineering from operations perspective on start-up/shutdown systems, isolation, bypasses, drains, safety, etc.

Preparation of block systems and sub-systems

Preparation of detailed operating manuals and procedures

Preparation of training program materials, other input and assistance as needed

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BE / B. Tech in Electrical Engineering

Minimum 10 years of experience in CPP operations of Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertilizer complex. Fully conversant with commissioning of electrical system of 350 MW power system having GT/STG.

CPP Field Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for operations, Captive power plant field officer Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

A Field Officers-GTG, HRSG, UB, BOP, STG Steam System & CT-1

Handles the smooth operation, Start Up, Shut Down and Handling Emergencies & Trouble Shooting of their respective section/equipment in co-ordination with Field In-Charge-Mechanical / Shift In-charge.

Periodical Monitoring, Taking Round / Logging of equipment/process parameters.

Maintains all operating parameters in line with instructions of Shift Supervisor.

Proper and Safe Isolation of Equipment / Section, for handing over the equipment for maintenance.

Proper and Safe lining up and starting equipment / section after maintenance.

Preparation of Chemical Solution of respective area.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BE / B.Tech Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Minimum 10 years of experience in CPP operations of Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertilizer complex.

Fully conversant with commissioning of electrical system of 350 MW power system having GT/STG

CPP Panel Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations Maintenance

Position Description

We are looking for operations, Captive power plant panel officer Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

A Panel Officers- GTG, HRSG, UB, BOP, STG Steam System & CT-1

Handling the panel operation, for smooth Start Up, Shut Down and Handling Emergencies & Trouble Shooting of their respective section.

Maintains all operating parameters in line with instructions of Shift Supervisor.

Instructs field operators on the field adjustments to be made from time to time for maintaining the plant parameters and reports to Shift in Charge.

Coordinates with Instrument technicians to attend to the instruments / controllers/ transmitters/ control valves etc. and maintain the control systems.

Maintains a record of bypass of safety interlocks and ensures approvals are available from competent authority for the same.

Fully conversant with DCS operation. B. Panel Officers ECS-

Handling the ECS panel operation and AVR and Synchronization of Incoming Generator.

Observation and Monitoring of entire Electrical System i.e. generation @ 11 kV and distribution @ 66 kV.

Isolating & charging various Bus Bars, as and when required.

Charging and changeover of various “Distribution Transformer”.

Co-ordination for proper and safe Isolation and de-energization of Motors and line up and energization of various motors.

Conversant with Operation and Commissioning of 66 kV/ 11 kV/0.4 kV, Switchgear, Power & Distribution Transformers, UPS, Battery Charger etc.

Conversant with reading of electrical circuits and trouble-shooting of faults. INITIAL PROJECT ACTIVITIES

Provision of input to engineering from operations perspective on start-up/shutdown systems, isolation, bypasses, drains, safety, etc.

Preparation of block systems and sub-systems

Preparation of detailed operating manuals and procedures

Preparation of training program materials, other input and assistance as needed

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BE / B. Tech Mechanical Engineering Or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering 5 years of experience in operation of one or two area among GTG, HRSG, UB, BOP & STG; Or 10 years of experience in operation of one or two area among GTG, HRSG, UB, BOP & STG.

Environmental Officer – 2 positions

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSafety and Environment / HSE

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Health and Safety

Slot: 2 Openings

Position Description

The principal role of the Environmental Health and Safety Environmental officer is to implement manufacturing Methods and Safety at the plant.

The right individual will have a thorough understanding of EHS HSE – Health, Safety, and Environmental requirements including regulatory and compliance.

Job Responsibilities

Implement environmental management and protection strategies.

Advise and educate staff members on environmental matters.

Promote compliance with environmental legislations and policies.

Disaster management with reference to environmental related emergencies and its mitigation.

Regular training of employees.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Minimum Bsc – Environmental Science

Experience in Year(s): 3

CPP Field Officer, Electrical

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for operations, Captive power plant field officer electrical Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Co-ordination for proper and safe Isolation and de-energization of Motors and line up and energization of various motors under guidance of Field Engineer Electrical.

Periodical Monitoring and Logging of various parameters in CPP-Substation SS-11, Monitoring of various Transformers.

Periodical Round and Upkeep of Substation and Transformers Area.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BE / B. Tech Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 2 years of experience in handling of electrical equipment viz, Motor, Transformers Switch gear etc. or 5 years of experience in handling of electrical equipment viz, Motor, Transformers Switch gear etc.

CPP Field Engineer, Mechanical

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for operations, Captive power plant field Engineer Mechanical Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Co-ordination of all the field activities viz- Start Up-Loading and Off Loading-Stoppage of Critical drives like, GTG, HRSG, UB, STG, Boiler Feed Water Pumps etc.

Co-ordination of Change Over of Critical drives (ref S.No-a)

Charging of various Steam and Boiler Feed Water Headers.

Ensuring availability & Periodical Trial run of all the DG Set.

Proper handing over of equipment for maintenance and line up after maintenance.

Ensuring Chemical Solution are prepared and available the time.

House Keeping entire CPP area.

Supervise / Guide, Field Officers for all the activities. INITIAL PROJECT ACTIVITIES

Provision of input to engineering from operations perspective on start-up/shutdown systems, isolation, bypasses, drains, safety, etc.

Preparation of block systems and sub-systems

Preparation of detailed operating manuals and procedures

Preparation of training program materials, other input and assistance as needed

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BE / B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering

Minimum 10 years of experience in CPP operations of Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertilizer complex with Hands-on experience of Gas /Oil Fired, High Pressure Boilers, Fr-V/VI Gas Turbines, High Pr HRSGs, Extraction cum Condensing Steam Turbine Generators, Boiler Feed Water Pumps, De-aerator etc.

Demonstrated ability to generate or closely supervise generation of key operating manuals and procedures for the area of responsibility. Track record of commitment

Manager, Technical Services – 3 positions

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience20 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for Operations Technical Services Candidates for Refinery. It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Assures that Refinery operations are achieving the product qualities, yields, energy efficiency and catalyst performance expected for the relevant technologies for a best-in-class operation

Selects, develops and utilizes process models to evaluate and optimize operating performance

Supports operations with startups, shutdowns and troubleshooting

Manages the selection and evaluation of all catalysts and process chemicals in consultation with operations

Develops technical plans for operating improvements as part of the overall Refinery continuous improvement plan

Implements technical plans in collaboration with Operations

Advises Refinery General Manager on crude selection issues

Leads Refinery program for compliance with confidentiality agreements

Develops and coaches the technical superintendents to assure and enhance their performance and develops his own and their successors

Assures the integrity of the Inspection Plan and processes

Assures the integrity of product testing and certification procedures Initial Project Activities:

Oversees and participates in:

Provision of input to engineering from technical perspective on catalyst issues, advanced control strategies, optimization, start-up procedures.

Management of technical assistance plans from licensors and others for start-up and initial operation.

Oversight of establishment of Laboratory, QAQC and Inspection programs

Technical oversight of detailed operating manuals and procedures

Participation in the preparation of training program for technical staff and new engineers

Recruitment of Technical team

Participation in the establishment/training of HSE/PSM system

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BS or MS degree in Engineering (preferably Chemical)

Minimum 20 years’ experience in refinery operations, 5 years’ operations senior management experience in a major refinery.

Demonstrated expertise with modern operations planning and control systems.

Excellent communication and leadership qualities.

Track record of commitment to technical excellence, safety and the development of his team.

CPP Production Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience20 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for operations, Captive power plant Production Manager Candidates for Refinery. It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Ensures personally the “Safe Standard Practices Laid down by HSE” is adhered in the department, i.e.- “Permit To Work System”, Risk Assessment, Method Statement, Tool Box talk are properly carried out & PPEs are used by the personnel.

Ensures over all Safety of Personnel and Plant.

Responsible for all aspects of performance of the Area; single point of accountability.

Functions as a link between Operations for the Area and the Technical Department

Optimizes operating parameters in consultation with the Technical Department and the Area Head

Implements optimization objectives in coordination with the Shift in Charge Supervisors.

Analyses unit performance and recommends or implements appropriate remedial actions.

Optimizes consumption of fuel, utilities and chemicals.

Follows up on Maintenance activities

Oversees upkeep of documents, systems and procedures

Implements the Production Plan for the Area as advised by the Head of Area. Coordinates with Maintenance to carry out Maintenance activities as per operational requirement to ensure equipment reliability in operation.

Oversees the training of supervisors and operators within the block

Conducts preparation and updating of Operating Manuals, Standard Operating Procedures, work instructions etc.

Issues hot work permits for Maintenance / Project activities within the Units

Ensures availability of chemicals, safety equipment, PPEs and consumables on site as per operational requirements.

Ensures Risk Assessments are done for critical jobs, Safety /Tool box talks with the operating crew at carried out at regular intervals.

Initial Project Responsibilities:

Provision of input to engineering from operations perspective on start-up/shutdown systems, isolation, bypasses, drains, safety, etc.

Preparation of block systems and sub-systems

Preparation of detailed operating manuals and procedures

Preparation of training program materials, other input and assistance as needed.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BE / B. Tech (Preferably in Mechanical & Electrical Engineering)

Minimum 20 years’ experience operations in Gas/Oil Based Captive Power Plant of Large Refinery, Petrochemicals & Fertilizers Complex.

Hands-on experience of Gas /Oil Fired, High Pressure Boilers, Fr-V/VI Gas Turbines, High Pr HRSGs, Extraction cum Condensing Steam Turbine Generators, Boiler Feed Water Pumps, De-aerator, other associated CPP equipment, Electrical System at 66 kV level, Switch Gear & ECS etc.

CPP Plant Head

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience25 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for operations, Captive power plant Plant Head Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Ensures personally the “Safe Standard Practices Laid down by HSE” is adhered in the department, i.e.- “Permit To Work System”, Risk Assessment, Method Statement, Tool Box talk are properly carried out & PPEs are used by the personnel. Ensures over all Safety of Personnel and Plant.

Responsible for safe, optimum performance of the Units, Un-interrupted supply of Power, all levels of Steam and BFW for CPP and Process plants, single point of accountability.

Implements the Production Plan for the Block as advised by the Head of Operations.

Ensures availability, of optimum inventory Chemicals and Consumables of the Area.

Oversees the technical and career development of supervisors and engineers within the block. Ensures Proper Man Power Planning and scheduling.

Oversees preparation and updating of Operating Manuals, Standard Operating Procedures, work instructions etc. INITIAL PROJECT ACTIVITIES

Providing input to engineering from operations perspective on start-up/shutdown systems, commissioning, trouble shooting, isolation, bypasses, drains, safety, etc.

Preparation of block systems and sub-systems

Preparation of detailed operating manuals and procedures

Preparation of training program materials, other input and assistance as needed

Participation in the Recruitment of Operations core team

Participation in the establishment/training of HSE/PSM system

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BE / B. Tech (in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering)

Minimum 25 years’ experience operations in Gas/Oil Based Captive Power Plant of preferably Large Refinery, Petrochemicals & Fertilizers Complex.

Hands-on experience of Gas /Oil Fired, High Pressure Boilers, Fr-V/VI Gas Turbines, High Pr HRSGs, Extraction cum Condensing Steam Turbine Generators, Boiler Feed Water Pumps, De-aerator, other associated CPP equipment, Electrical System at 66 kV level, Switch Gear & ECS etc.

Shift Incharge Personnel, Utility

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

Ensures personally the safety of personnel and the process safety of his area.

Job Responsibilities

Responsible for all aspects of performance during his shift; single point of accountability.

Oversees the shift operation of the unit / units and maintains shift logs.

Implements the production plan for the unit during the shift, as per instructions of Area in Charge.

Assists in implementing the optimization of plant performance under the advice of Area in Charge.

Instructs Panel and Field Officers on the shift operations to be carried out.

Issues work requests to the maintenance team and follows up for completion.

Conducts safety talks and tool box talks at regular intervals On General Shift: (Maintenance Coordinator and Similar Positions)

Prepares job list for shut down.

Ensures upkeep of safety equipment /BA sets/ responders / oxygen meters / PPES.

Raises request for chemicals, catalysts, consumables and other materials required for plant operation.

Prioritizes and plans Maintenance activities.

Oversees upkeep of documents, systems and procedures

Coordinates with Maintenance to carry out Maintenance activities as per operational requirement to ensure equipment reliability in operation.

Oversees the training of Panel and Field Officers within the Block

Handles preparation and updating of Operating Manuals, Standard Operating Procedures, and Work Instructions etc.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Minimum 10 years’ experience in refinery utility operations.

Demonstrated ability to generate or closely supervise generation of key operating manuals and procedures for the area of responsibility.

Track record of commitment to safety and the development of his team.

Fully conversant with water chemistry, N2 generation system and membrane technology.

B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

CPP Shift In-charge

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience15 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for operations, Captive power plant Shift Incharge Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

On Shift:

Ensures personally the “Safe Standard Practices Laid down by HSE” is adhered in the department, i.e.- “Permit To Work System”, Risk Assessment, Method Statement, Tool Box talk are properly carried out & PPEs are used by the personnel. Ensures over all Safety of Personnel and Plant.

Responsible for all aspects of performance during his shift; single point of accountability.

Oversees the shift operation of the unit / units and maintains shift logs.

Implements the production plan for the unit during the shift, as per instructions of Area in Charge.

Assists in implementing the optimization of plant performance under the advice of Area in Charge.

Instructs Panel and Field Officers on the shift operations to be carried out.

Issues work requests to the maintenance team and follows up for completion.

Conducts safety talks and tool box talks at regular intervals. On General Shift: (Maintenance Coordinator and Similar Positions)

Prepares job list for shut down.

Ensures upkeep of safety equipment /BA sets/ responders / oxygen meters / PPES.

Raises request for chemicals, catalysts, consumables and other materials required for plant operation.

Prioritizes and plans Maintenance activities.

Oversees upkeep of documents, systems and procedures

Coordinates with Maintenance to carry out Maintenance activities as per operational requirement to ensure equipment reliability in operation.

Oversees the training of Panel and Field Officers within the Block

Handles preparation and updating of Operating Manuals, Standard Operating Procedures, and Work Instructions etc. INITIAL PROJECT ACTIVITIES

Provision of input to engineering from operations perspective on start-up/shutdown systems, isolation, bypasses, drains, safety, etc.

Preparation of block systems and sub-systems

Preparation of detailed operating manuals and procedures

Preparation of training program materials, other input and assistance as needed

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

BE / B. Tech (in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering)

Minimum 15 years’ experience operations in Gas/Oil Based Captive Power Plant of Large Refinery, Petrochemicals & Fertilizer Complex. Hands-on experience of Gas /Oil Fired, High Pressure Boilers, Fr-V/VI Gas Turbines, High Pr HRSGs, Extraction cum Condensing Steam Turbine Generators, Boiler Feed Water Pumps, De-aerator etc.

Fully conversant with Electrical Operation at 66 kV, capable of handling emergencies in CPP.

Mechanical Maintenance Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations Maintenance

Position Description

We are looking for Mechanical Maintenance Candidates for Refinery. It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Should have a minimum of 10 years of experience.

Should have worked in a large crude oil Refineries/ Petrochemical / Fertilizer Industries/Power plants.

Should have knowledge and experience in operation & Maintenance of Mechanical equipments.

Should be able to lead a team maintenance personnel to carry out day to day maintenance, preventive maintenance schedule, condition monitoring, trouble shooting, and repair / overhaul spare management. Turn around jobs of all process units turn arounds.

Exposure to SAP maintenance module.

Experience in effectively handling and managing mechanical work shop.

Exposure to Reliability improvement measures/strategy to keep the equipment healthy and available all the time to meet the requirement of the plants.

Exposure to schedule maintenance repair/ overhaul of super critical equipment like centrifugal compressors, reciprocating compressors, blowers, gas turbines, steam turbines, multistage pumps.

Exposure to operation and maintenance of power plant equipment’s

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

B.Tech / B.E / Diploma in Mechanical,

Minimum 10 years’ experience in refinery maintenance, 5 years’ maintenance senior management experience in a major refinery.

Demonstrated expertise with modern maintenance planning and control systems.

Excellent communication and leadership qualities. Track record of commitment to safety and the development of his team.

Shift In Charge, Offsite Operations

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 – 15 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations Process ISBL and Offsites

Position Description

We are looking for Shift In-charge Off-sites Operations Candidates for Refinery. It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Shift in charge should have complete knowledge of Off-sites operations. Exposure to Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation systems is also desirable.

Must have exposure to emergency handling and should be able to lead emergency handling team in absence of Main emergency handler.

Shift In-charge shall assists & instruct panel and field operations of Off-sites.

Shall prepare start-up and commissioning procedures for proper start-up and minimum downtime.

Must contributes to uninterrupted operation of the plant assistance in maximizing profits/margins.

Responsible for providing up-to-date process engineering support to the production team and must be constantly aware of new developments in his field of expertise.

To ensure that the training skills are met for current and future demands of the shift.

Acts as a coach/mentor to his subordinates and is heavily involved in on-job training and development of Nigerian Nationals to take their place in the organization.

Maintain housekeeping standards to ensure a clean and safe workplace.

Conversant to all Off-sites operations like Crude Handling, Crude and Product Blending, Product quality assurance, Economic, Planning and scheduling and terminal operations.

Should be conversant with Refinery Safety system and procedures.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Bachelor of Technology/Bachelor of Engineering/Diploma (Chemical Engineering).

Total 10 to 15 years of experience/15 to 20 years: – Engineering Graduates and Diploma holders Respectively in Off-sites operation & maintenance. Including minimum 3 year as shift in-charge in a big oil refinery off-sites.

Demonstrated leadership impact to deliver improved and sustained performance

Refinery Off-sites commissioning and start-up/shutdown. Proven experience in managing refinery Off-sites emergency

Field Engineer, Utility

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

Handles the field operation of the unit or part of the unit (along with coordination of panel operators and shift in charge)

Job Responsibilities

Maintains all operating parameters in line with instructions of panel officer/shift in charge. Coordinates with Maintenance team to attend to the Equipment maintenance activity /instruments / controllers/ transmitters/ control valves etc., and maintain the control systems.

Maintains a record of bypass of safety interlocks and ensures approvals are available from competent authority for the same.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Minimum 6+ years’ experience in refinery utility operations, should be familiar with refinery utility operation. B.Sc or Diploma in Engineering (preferably Mechanical).

Electrical Maintenance Operation Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations Maintenance

Position Description

We are looking for Electrical Maintenance Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Requirements

Should have a minimum of 10 years of experience.

Should have worked in a large crude oil Refineries/ Petrochemical / Fertilizer Industries/Power plants.

Should have knowledge and experience in operations maintenance of power plant equipments, schedule maintenance of Gas Turbine Generators, Steam Turbine Generators, etc

Capable of leading a team of Maintenance personnel to carry out day to day maintenance preventive maintenance schedule, Condition Monitoring, trouble shooting, repair/ Overhaul, spares management. Turn around job of all process units turnaround, cable laying, testing, cable repair/jointing, UPS maintenance, Battery Charging and maintenance

Exposure to SAP maintenance module handling

Experience in effectively handling electrical work shop.

Exposure to Substation/Transformer, relays maintenance

Reliability improvement measures to keep all equipment healthy and available all the time to meet the requirement of plants

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

B.Tech / B.E / Diploma in Electrical, Minimum 10 years’ experience in refinery maintenance, 5 years’ maintenance senior management experience in a major refinery.

Demonstrated expertise with modern maintenance planning and control systems.

Excellent communication and leadership qualities.

Track record of commitment to safety and the development of his team.

Instrumentation Maintenance Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience15 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations Maintenance

Position Description

We are looking for Instrumentation Maintenance Candidates for Refinery. It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

Should have worked in a large crude oil Refineries/ Petrochemical Complex / Fertilizer Industries

Should have thorough knowledge and experience in operation and maintenance of all process Instruments, like Transmitters, Process Interlocks, level Instruments, thermowells, thermocouples of various types, Analyzers, mass flow meters, Product Tank Level Indicators, vibration Monitoring Instruments, PLCs, System1 DCS, UPS, CCTV System, Plant annunciation system etc.

Should be capable of leading team of Maintenance personnel to carry out day to day maintenance, preventive maintenance schedule, Testing of Instruments, Calibration of Instruments, trouble shooting of Plant interlocks and instruments.

Should have Knowledge and experience of Repair/ Overhaul of Control Valves, Turnaround Management, spares management, Skill Development of team, cable laying, testing, UPS maintenance, SAT &FAT

Exposure to SAP maintenance module

Experience in effectively handling Instrument work shop

Conversant with Reliability improvement measures.

Conversant with Safety systems and Work Permits for Safe working.

Desired Qualifications/Preferred Competencies

B.Tech / B.E / Diploma in Instrumentation & Electronic

Minimum 15 years’ experience in refinery maintenance, 5 years’ maintenance senior management experience in a major refinery.

Demonstrated expertise with modern maintenance planning and control systems.

Excellent communication and leadership qualities.

Track record of commitment to safety and the development of his team.

Panel Officer Offsite Operations

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND BA/BSc/HND

Experience5 – 10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations CPP and Utility

Position Description

We are looking for Panel Officer Off-sites Operations Candidates for Refinery. It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

To handle latest Tank farm Software Packages such as Tank Inventory Systems (TIS), Movement Automation System (MAS) and Blend Optimization Supervisory Systems (BOSS).

To handle fire & gas alarm panel, ESD’s, Interlock & trips, unit startup & shutdown procedures.

Must contributes to uninterrupted operation of the plant, assistance in maximizing profits/margins.

Timely Response to all Process alarms.

To Fill the Shift Log book.

To Assist in Emergency Situations in plant.

To ensure that the training skills are met for current and future demands of the shift.

Acts as a coach/mentor to his subordinates and is heavily involved in on-job training and development of Nigerian Nationals to take their place in the organization.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Bachelor of Technology/Bachelor of Engineering/Diploma (Chemical Engineering).

Total 05 to 10 years of experience/10 to 15 years: – Engineering Graduates and Diploma holders Respectively in Off-sites operations. Including minimum 5 year in control room Panel operation.

Demonstrated leadership impact to deliver improved and sustained performance

Refinery Off-sites commissioning and start-up/shutdown.

Proven experience in managing refinery Off-sites emergencies.

Must be good in English Language

Civil Maintenance Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Refinery Operations Maintenance

Position Description

We are looking for Civil Maintenance Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities/Requirements

Should have a minimum of 10 years of experience.

Should have worked in a large crude oil Refineries/ Petrochemical Complex / Fertilizer Industries

Should have thorough knowledge and experience in maintenance of all process Plants, Power plants, Offsite areas.

Should have Skill and Experience in Construction activities, thorough knowledge of Engineering, Procedure, codes for civil maintenance and Construction.

Should have thorough exposure to Contract and Material Management

Should have thorough knowledge and experience in Refractory, insulation, painting, horticulture, scaffolding, and housekeeping.

Should have thorough knowledge in safe work practices, Risk Assessment in Civil Construction and Maintenance activities, work permit/system/procedure

Should have Exposure to international Maintenance Codes, ASTM, API etc and Standards, Quality Management System.

Should be capable of leading team of Maintenance personnel to carry out day to day maintenance, preventive maintenance schedule, construction activities, providing technical inputs and co-ordination with all to complete job with safety and Quality.

Should have Knowledge on Standard Maintenance Practice and Procedure.

Should have skill in Manpower and resource planning

Conversant with all types of Lab testing and site testing for ensuring quality of Construction and Maintenance

Exposure to SAP maintenance module

Conversant with use of PPEs in accordance with Safety Standard and Practices.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

B.Tech / B.E / Diploma in Civil,

Minimum 10 years’ experience in refinery maintenance, 5 years’ maintenance senior management experience in a major refinery.

Demonstrated expertise with modern maintenance planning and control systems.

Excellent communication and leadership qualities.

Track record of commitment to safety and the development of his team.

Production Manager, Offsite Operation

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience15 – 20 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Refinery Operations Process ISBL and Offsites

Position Description

We are looking for Production Manager Offsite Operations Candidates for Refinery.

It is essential that the candidate should have relevant Refinery, experience/Petrochemical Plants experience, to build the World’s largest single stream train Greenfield refinery and Petrochemical complex site based candidates for Nigeria, Lagos.

Job Responsibilities

The Production Manager/Section In-charge Operations is required to lead operating areas to ensure Safe and Efficient delivery of the Operating Plan.

Committed to the success and development of all of the departmental employees.

Conversant to all Off-sites operations like Crude Handling, Crude and Product Blending, Product quality assurance, Economic, Planning and scheduling and terminal operations.

Ensure implementation of all SOP’s and other operational philosophy.

Member of the Operations Leadership Team committed to supporting other department Area Managers and the business to deliver the maximum value from refinery operations.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical Engineering).

Total 15 to 20 years of experience in Refinery Off-sites/Terminals operations.

Demonstrated leadership impact to deliver improved and sustained performance

Refinery Off-sites commissioning and start-up. Proven experience in managing refinery emergencies.

English Language – strong communication, verbal and written skills.

