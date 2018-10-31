Huawei is a leading global ICT solutions provider. Through our dedication to customer-centric innovation and strong partnerships, we have established end-to-end capabilities and strengths across the carrier networks, enterprise, consumer, and cloud computing fields. Our products and solutions have been deployed in over 170 countries, serving more than one third of the world’s population.Contents

Senior Business Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldResearch / Data Analysis

Requirements

Rich experience in marketing operation management in telecommunication industry, a leader with both creative and analytical capabilities.

Proficient in Market Insight of telecommunication industry, market research and data analysis methods.

Understanding of telecommunication business disciplines .

Outstanding communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal abilities.

Accurately understand changing market dynamics .

Provide the reasonable market research for the mid and long strategy plan.

Drive the company to develop and implement strategies to meet the changes in the marketplace.

Solid understand the impacts of new technologies (Cloud etc.) on telecommunication industry, especially on the fields of IP, IT and software.

Good relationship and communication with MNOs’ CXO, having influence in telecommunication industry.

Proven experience as chief marketing officer or similar role of MNOs is preferred.

Minimum of 5 years experience.

Network Product Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience4 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

Be responsible for HuaweiNetwork products solution design, the Pre-sales and after-sales technical support in the field of Network Product in Nigeria.

Support the customers in all technical aspects and improve the work relationship.

Network architecture design, pre-sale solution discussion with Clients.

Network evaluation and consultant service for Cliens.

Validate and quantify Clients pain points/issues and business drivers.

Design and Deployment of all types of IP/WDM/Microwave Network Elements.

Promote Huawei Network solution in the account through effective technical delivery.

Summarize network sorted out issues and output case or product solutions on Huawei knowledge base.

Design communications diagrams and solution.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree or above with at least 4 years of relevant experience in Networking (technical experience in a complex Telecommunications environment or with a large ISP network)

Good understanding of Network, Solid experience of IP, MPLS, BGP/MP-BGP, WDM, Microwave, traffic engineering, SDN and IP network design.

Have network technical director experience, familiar with telecom provider network architecture.

Experienced with operators, other telecoms equipment suppliers or system integration suppliers .

Understand the procedure of telecommunication project implementation and maintenance procedure.

Good service spirit and strong communication ability.

Service Solution Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience1 year

LocationNigeria

Job FieldICT / Computer

Requirements

Bachelor degree or above in Business Administration (Telecom Management) or Electronics or Telecommunication or computer science or other related industries.

Minimum of 1 years of experience in Telecom industry including services solution sales, services solution design, and bidding experiences.

Sales Orientation &Customer engagement skills;

Excellent Communication skills & team working;

Manage multiple projects simultaneously

Good Negotiation skills & presentation skills

Office skills in advanced level (Excel, Powerpoint, word etc)

Public Relations Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldMedia / Advertising / Branding

Requirements

Business Skills Requirements:

Experience of working in a corporate environment; understanding of business tasks and alignment with business objectives.

Capacity to produce content and messaging.

Ability to manage projects efficiently and independently.

A natural communicator who is able to develop angles, define the content and quickly implements strategy into measurable outcomes.

Professional Knowledge Requirement:

Understand corporate business strategy to create local or regional business ecosystem for the responsible country or area business environment improvement.

Be able to independently plan and organize local PR and media activities or be able to independently compile presentations, letters and other written material such as internal briefings, strategic summaries and to provide legislative and regulatory monitoring particularly in the field of cyber security.

Profound knowledge regarding political processes and strong affinity for ICT topics

Other Requirements:

Soft skills: flexibility, openness, capacity to take initiatives and take up on challenges. Capacity to work under pressure, team spirit

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to manage multiple and diverse stakeholders across businesses and leadership levels.

Bachelors Degree or more with at least 3 years practical experience in government affairs and communication

Proficiency in spoken and written English is required; knowledge of Chinese will be an advantage.

Account Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunications, Computer Science, Electronics or Marketing.

At least 2 years’ experience in Telecommunications Sales– experience in an international telecom company would be preferable.

Account management experience, ideally previous experience of fixed line, mobile telecoms or channel companies either from operators or vendors.

Excellent presentation and communication skills.

Excellent customer relationship with telecoms operators and channel partners.

Excellent project management sense to and manage time and scope effectively.

Excellent team work skills, ability to plan, organize and work under pressure.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Legal Counsel

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 years

LocationAbuja, Lagos

Job FieldLaw / Legal

Job Description

Communicate and negotiate with external parties (public authority, regulators, external counsel, customers etc.), creating relations of trust and dealing with complex matters with multiple stakeholders and forces.

Identify and analyse the company’s exposure to legal risks arising from transaction and/or operation, give accurate and timely counsel to relevant department in various legal topics and related areas (public procurement, industrial legislation and policies, transaction risk control, ICT compliance, corporate financing, etc.).

Draft, review, negotiate and provide legal opinions on agreements, contracts and other legal documents to ensure the company’s full legal rights.

Collaborate with management and/or other departments to devise efficient defense strategies, research and evaluate different risk factors regarding business decisions and operations.

Apply effective risk management techniques and offer proactive advise on possible legal issues.

Contact with external solicitors / lawyers to take legal advice on areas relevant to the company from appropriate legal contacts.

Maintain and distribute updated knowledge of alterations in legislation and policies in the industry or other areas regarding the business.

Requirements

Outstanding communication skills.

Minimum of Six (6) years proven experience as a legal counsel in business environment and in-depth understanding of how legal issues and legislation/policies affect organisations/ foreign-owned enterprise.

Qualified to practice law in Nigeria, with a strong academic background and recognised experience in a law firm;

Self-starter and with ability to work collaboratively with other staff in legal and other departments.

Ability to work under pressure and manage time effectively, and willingness to work outside normal working hours including weekends and evenings if essential or emergency

High degree of professional ethics and integrity.

Proficiency in office software, and capable of independently designing PowerPoint.

Based in Abuja/Lagos, Nigeria and can have frequent travels domestically and/or internationally.

Tax Manager /Project Finance Controller

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Requirements

Tax Manager requirement:

Bachelor’s Degree or above with at least 3 years practical experience in Tax. Candidate must also be familar with:

Transfer Pricing.

Permanent Establishment.

Tax System Automation.

Periodic Tax Report

Customers WHT Credit Notes Management

Tax Audit

Financial Statements and CIT compliance management.

Reconcilation of Tax Filings and Tax Assets with the account.

Project Finance Controller Requirement:

Strong Finance academic background with at least 3 years experience .

Project Operation Management/Contract signing and operation objectives.

Excellent Finance knowledge/ skills with a track record of preparing high quality influential performance .

Excellent written communication skills.

Self-starter and with ability to work collaboratively with other staff in finance and other departments

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Experience in, and ability to bridge, strategy and operations.

Ability to work under pressure and manage time effectively.

Willingness to work outside normal working hours if essential or emergency.

Wireless Network Product Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience4 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Description & Requirements

Responsible for wireless solution sales development and responsible for the annual target

Responsible for network analysis.

Responsible for wireless network design and solution customization.

Responsible for organizing technical summit and workshop with clients.

Responsible for wireless biding project.

Familiar with wireless network technology, such as 2G/3G/4G.

Understand the requirement of wireless network development.

Ability to successfully finish network solution design by self and explain to clients correctly.

Understand the procedure of telecommunication project implementation and maintenance procedure.

Experience in wireless network optimization and deployment .

Good service spirit and strong communication ability

Good team work and fluent in English

Bachelor’s degree or more with at least 4 year’s technical experience in wireless network.

Specialization:

Science and technology/Management, Electronics science, Tele-communication, or related specialization.

