Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience3 – 5 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldSecurity / Intelligence
Location: Oregun, Lagos
Department: Supply Chain
Profession (Marketing, Finance, etc.): Supply Chain
Work Level: WL1
Main Job Purpose
Provide security support to the Organisation
Key Accountabilities
Co-ordination, management, supervision and advice to Country Senior Management on effective security management systems and solutions, within the business scope.
Ensure that threats to personnel, assets, and business operations/activities within the site/country are properly identified, evaluated and mitigated in a timely and cost – effective manner.
Secure Unilever Nigeria personnel, properties and assets from internal and external security breaches as well as co-ordinate the activities of 3rd Party Security Contractors and Internal Unilever Security personnel and Supervisors.
Ensure a hands-on ownership of security solutions within Unilever operations
Manage an effective Country Control Room that is geared for both monitoring as well as Incident response.
Support the Regional Security Manager and the Africa Security Director’s office in driving Cluster Security Initiatives
Drive standardization across sites in Nigeria. Advise management on any specific threats to company personnel + family, assets & information and business operations/activities as they become known.
Ensuring implementation of security policy, approved security plans and procedures and revising them where necessary.
In conjunction with the respective business Leadership Teams, develop and implement security awareness programs or processes and to protect life, corporate assets and to ensure business continuity.
Devising and co-ordinating appropriate security training for security personnel & other nominated personnel
Managing effective investigations on detected and reported breaches of security and security incidents.
Provide briefings for the international staff/visitors on in country security issues on arrival and on the security situation in the country.
Initiate and co-ordinate an immediate response to security incidents where there is a threat to Company employees and assets so as to ensure minimised loss or injury. If necessary, to respond personally to these threats.
Ensure safety and security of employees whilst on Company premises and in transit. Report all incidents to respective stake holders
Liaise with and develop relationships with various Law Enforcement & Emergency Services in the event of a security incident/emergency (i.e. fire, medical, mechanical breakdown) and to ensure timely reaction to incidents
Ensure availability of highly trained security personnel to implement contingency plans effectively.
Ensuring security reports are submitted on time.
Manage and transact on all mandatory reporting systems
Participate and guide Security Risk Committees on their functions and focus areas
Manage constant synergy between business controls and security controls so that internal loss threats, are effectively mitigated.
Effectively audit, maintain and guide 3 P security service provision companies in terms of fit for purpose performance and adherence/compliance with agreed SLA’s.
Manage performance of internal Unilever Security Managers/Officers working on the premises.
Manage the key focus areas as per Group Security Directives inclusive of protection and securing of personnel, assets and processes.
Ensure the execution of the approved Country Security Plans.
Ensure monthly Security Site meetings with all role players from Business.
Ensure Weekly, Monthly reports and CCTV and weighbridge.
Experience Required
Essential:
3-5 years relevant experience in Site Security preferably in FMCG
Travel:
As per job/site requirements
Internal:
Supply Chain:
R&D
Finance
Marketing
Brand Building
IT
Legal
External:
Suppliers
Security Agencies
Safety, Health and Environment Manager (SHE)
Regulatory Affairs Assistance Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationLagos
Job FieldManufacturing
Job Number: 18000FPS
Location: Lagos
Job Schedule: Full-time
Job Field: Research/Development
Job Type: Regular Shift
Main Job Purpose
Deliver compliance, maintain compliance and design better compliance processes.
Regulatory Partner to Innovation as well as advocacy/lobby.
Key Responsibilities
Responsible for managing Product compliance within the country.
Define regulatory requirements and convert to rules
Qualify Outsourcing Partners/ Experts
Work closely with product development, SC, Finance, legal and Marketing teams to ensure that local regulatory and external requirements, restrictions, and risks are identified at an appropriate point in the innovation process so as to land innovation successfully. These could be in the areas of claims/ labelling, pre-market approval, permits, etc.
Accurate, relevant and timely input into the innovation process and risk assessment of projects.
Provide local input and expertise to the local, regional and global issue management processes.
Support the business regarding innovation process and related Claims – specifically with guidance to existing and proposed regulations
Assuring compliance of products, labels and advert with local regulations
Leads Compliance agenda in the country and communicates with both internal and external stakeholders
Ensuring all local regulations are available and known to relevant stakeholders
Cascades regulatory information internally and educates the business on how to take a strategic approach to developments in the regulatory environment
Build relationships with external regulators.
Build awareness of any new and emerging issues in the regulatory environment within the country
Knowledge:
A background in Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Foods Technology is preferred. A track record in regulatory affairs will be considered a bonus.
Experience within R&D.
Existing relationships with regulator
Key Skills:
Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
Ability to communicate complex technical issues into clear simple messages
Ability to plan and deliver against tight deadlines
Confidence to liaise with different functions, regulators, senior stakeholders and ability to command respect
Strong technical & regulatory knowledge
Enthusiasm & passion
Strong Influencing skill.
Environment:
Internal: Product packaging development, marketing, external affairs, legal, Supply Chain, Finance functions; consumer care,
Regional & Global: Regional Regulatory Affairs Network, Project Leaders (technical & marketing)
External: Regulatory authorities, external technical forums as required
