Unilever Nigeria – Welcome to Unilever, a global multinational and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with products sold in over 190 countries and more than 2 billion consumers across the world who use our amazing products everyday!

At Unilever, you can shape your own path as you work with the brands and people that drive our sustainable business growth.Site Security Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSecurity / Intelligence

Location: Oregun, Lagos

Department: Supply Chain

Profession (Marketing, Finance, etc.): Supply Chain

Work Level: WL1

Main Job Purpose

(A concise statement setting out the main purpose and objectives of the job.)

Provide security support to the Organisation

Key Accountabilities

(Please describe the responsibilities and end results that would be expected.)

Co-ordination, management, supervision and advice to Country Senior Management on effective security management systems and solutions, within the business scope.

Ensure that threats to personnel, assets, and business operations/activities within the site/country are properly identified, evaluated and mitigated in a timely and cost – effective manner.

Secure Unilever Nigeria personnel, properties and assets from internal and external security breaches as well as co-ordinate the activities of 3rd Party Security Contractors and Internal Unilever Security personnel and Supervisors.

Ensure a hands-on ownership of security solutions within Unilever operations

Manage an effective Country Control Room that is geared for both monitoring as well as Incident response.

Support the Regional Security Manager and the Africa Security Director’s office in driving Cluster Security Initiatives

Drive standardization across sites in Nigeria. Advise management on any specific threats to company personnel + family, assets & information and business operations/activities as they become known.

Ensuring implementation of security policy, approved security plans and procedures and revising them where necessary.

In conjunction with the respective business Leadership Teams, develop and implement security awareness programs or processes and to protect life, corporate assets and to ensure business continuity.

Devising and co-ordinating appropriate security training for security personnel & other nominated personnel

Managing effective investigations on detected and reported breaches of security and security incidents.

Provide briefings for the international staff/visitors on in country security issues on arrival and on the security situation in the country.

Initiate and co-ordinate an immediate response to security incidents where there is a threat to Company employees and assets so as to ensure minimised loss or injury. If necessary, to respond personally to these threats.

Ensure safety and security of employees whilst on Company premises and in transit. Report all incidents to respective stake holders

Liaise with and develop relationships with various Law Enforcement & Emergency Services in the event of a security incident/emergency (i.e. fire, medical, mechanical breakdown) and to ensure timely reaction to incidents

Ensure availability of highly trained security personnel to implement contingency plans effectively.

Ensuring security reports are submitted on time.

Manage and transact on all mandatory reporting systems

Participate and guide Security Risk Committees on their functions and focus areas

Manage constant synergy between business controls and security controls so that internal loss threats, are effectively mitigated.

Effectively audit, maintain and guide 3 P security service provision companies in terms of fit for purpose performance and adherence/compliance with agreed SLA’s.

Manage performance of internal Unilever Security Managers/Officers working on the premises.

Manage the key focus areas as per Group Security Directives inclusive of protection and securing of personnel, assets and processes.

Ensure the execution of the approved Country Security Plans.

Ensure monthly Security Site meetings with all role players from Business.

Ensure Weekly, Monthly reports and CCTV and weighbridge.

Experience Required

(Please detail essential and desirable experience, including no. of years.)

Essential:

3-5 years relevant experience in Site Security preferably in FMCG

Travel:

(Please make it clear if the job will require travel within the country or abroad and give an idea of how often the candidate will need to be away from home.)

As per job/site requirements

Contacts: (Please list any internal and external contacts arising from the job.)

Internal:

Supply Chain:

R&D

Finance

Marketing

Brand Building

IT

Legal

External:

Suppliers

Security Agencies

Reporting Channel: (Please show where the job lies within the department, including superior(s) & subordinate(s).)

Safety, Health and Environment Manager (SHE)

go to method of application »

Regulatory Affairs Assistance Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldManufacturing

Job Number: 18000FPS

Location: Lagos

Job Schedule: Full-time

Job Field: Research/Development

Job Type: Regular Shift

Main Job Purpose

Deliver compliance, maintain compliance and design better compliance processes.

Regulatory Partner to Innovation as well as advocacy/lobby.

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for managing Product compliance within the country.

Define regulatory requirements and convert to rules

Qualify Outsourcing Partners/ Experts

Work closely with product development, SC, Finance, legal and Marketing teams to ensure that local regulatory and external requirements, restrictions, and risks are identified at an appropriate point in the innovation process so as to land innovation successfully. These could be in the areas of claims/ labelling, pre-market approval, permits, etc.

Accurate, relevant and timely input into the innovation process and risk assessment of projects.

Provide local input and expertise to the local, regional and global issue management processes.

Support the business regarding innovation process and related Claims – specifically with guidance to existing and proposed regulations

Assuring compliance of products, labels and advert with local regulations

Leads Compliance agenda in the country and communicates with both internal and external stakeholders

Ensuring all local regulations are available and known to relevant stakeholders

Cascades regulatory information internally and educates the business on how to take a strategic approach to developments in the regulatory environment

Build relationships with external regulators.

Build awareness of any new and emerging issues in the regulatory environment within the country

Knowledge:

A background in Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Foods Technology is preferred. A track record in regulatory affairs will be considered a bonus.

Experience within R&D.

Existing relationships with regulator

Key Skills:

Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to communicate complex technical issues into clear simple messages

Ability to plan and deliver against tight deadlines

Confidence to liaise with different functions, regulators, senior stakeholders and ability to command respect

Strong technical & regulatory knowledge

Enthusiasm & passion

Strong Influencing skill.

Environment:

Internal: Product packaging development, marketing, external affairs, legal, Supply Chain, Finance functions; consumer care,

Regional & Global: Regional Regulatory Affairs Network, Project Leaders (technical & marketing)

External: Regulatory authorities, external technical forums as required

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)