CreditRegistry Nigeria, officially registered and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as CR Services (Credit Bureau) Plc., is Nigeria's preferred credit bureau. Our company, in strategic technical partnership with CreditRegistry Corporation USA ("CRUSA"), has laid the foundation for fraud-proof, large-scale consumer and small business credit in Nigeria. CreditRegistry pioneered the world's first integration of advanced biometric technology into a credit bureau system.

Keep abreast of how all CreditRegistry software works.

Experiment with and test CreditRegistry software and properly document and report issues, errors or bugs in the software to the appropriate department.

Update documentations relating to CreditRegistry software and write new documentations for new features of the software.

Install or upgrade the core credit bureau client software at subscriber sites and ensure proper functioning and operations.

Train subscribers’ employees on the effective use of CreditRegistry software.

Set up software demonstrations for training and presentations.

Analyse data from the subscriber’s loan database for upload of the credit bureau system.

Ensure that client loan data is uploaded periodically (on a monthly basis).

Other responsibilities as assigned

Attention to detail

Basic scripting and programming experience

Extensive PC experience

Familiar with support ticket and knowledge-based systems.

Interact with a wide range of customers and technical issues

Good Interpersonal skills

Sharp troubleshooting and analytical abilities

Willingness to explore new technologies

Working knowledge of SQL

Basic Networking

Zealous approach to problem solving and customer service

High level of concentration and commitment.

Dedication to problem solving.

Office Manager

Plan and implement office systems, layout and equipment procurement

Maintain an enabling work environment

Maintain a safe and secure working environment

Handle customer inquiries and complaints

Monitor and maintain office supplies inventory

Manage internal staff relations

Ensure procedures for office opening and closure are adhered to

Ensure filing systems are maintained and current

Degree or a business equivalent

B.Sc in any disclipline

2 years administrative and supervisory experience

Knowledge of accounting, data and administrative management practices and procedures

Computer skills and knowledge of office software packages

