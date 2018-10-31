Job Openings at CR Services (Credit Bureau) Plc – Apply Here
CreditRegistry Nigeria, officially registered and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as CR Services (Credit Bureau) Plc., is Nigeria’s preferred credit bureau. Our company, in strategic technical partnership with CreditRegistry Corporation USA (“CRUSA”), has laid the foundation for fraud-proof, large-scale consumer and small business credit in Nigeria. CreditRegistry pioneered the world’s first integration of advanced biometric technology into a credit bureau system.Technical Support Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationLagos
Job FieldICT / Computer
Job Description
Keep abreast of how all CreditRegistry software works.
Experiment with and test CreditRegistry software and properly document and report issues, errors or bugs in the software to the appropriate department.
Update documentations relating to CreditRegistry software and write new documentations for new features of the software.
Install or upgrade the core credit bureau client software at subscriber sites and ensure proper functioning and operations.
Train subscribers’ employees on the effective use of CreditRegistry software.
Set up software demonstrations for training and presentations.
Analyse data from the subscriber’s loan database for upload of the credit bureau system.
Ensure that client loan data is uploaded periodically (on a monthly basis).
Other responsibilities as assigned
Required Skill
Attention to detail
Basic scripting and programming experience
Extensive PC experience
Familiar with support ticket and knowledge-based systems.
Interact with a wide range of customers and technical issues
Good Interpersonal skills
Sharp troubleshooting and analytical abilities
Willingness to explore new technologies
Working knowledge of SQL
Basic Networking
Zealous approach to problem solving and customer service
High level of concentration and commitment.
Dedication to problem solving.
go to method of application »
Office Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience2 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Job Description
Plan and implement office systems, layout and equipment procurement
Maintain an enabling work environment
Maintain a safe and secure working environment
Handle customer inquiries and complaints
Monitor and maintain office supplies inventory
Manage internal staff relations
Ensure procedures for office opening and closure are adhered to
Ensure filing systems are maintained and current
Ensure procedures for office opening and closure are adhered to
Education and Experience
Degree or a business equivalent
B.Sc in any disclipline
2 years administrative and supervisory experience
Knowledge of accounting, data and administrative management practices and procedures
Computer skills and knowledge of office software packages
Method of Application
Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.
Applicants should send their Curriculum Vitae to: jobs@wfmcentre.com using ‘People/Project Analyst’ as the subject of the mail.
Note: Candidate are adviced to read through before you applying.
Leave a Reply