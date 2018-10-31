A traditional wedding reception video of Nigerian lady Temi and her W h i t e husband Chris has gone viral According to the wedding rites, the husband has to carry his bride just to show how capable he is, but Chris failed to carry Temi the first time as he falls in the process.

After the fall, he tried again and he was successful on the second try. The rib-cracking video has since gone viral.

