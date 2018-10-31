Head, E-Business Support Services at First Bank of Nigeria Limited – Apply Here
First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.Head, E-Business Support Services
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience8 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldICT / Computer
Ref Id: 1800002A
Location: Lagos
Job: FBN GEN. Job Family
Organization: DMD Directorate
Schedule: Regular
Shift: Standard
Job Type: Full-time
Description
Ensure relevant internal control systems/related procedures and techniques are developed and implemented for EBusiness related activities
Manage the operational relationship between Scheme Operators and card association/Visa/MasterCard
Monitor performance against standards and provides feedback to management
Plans and reviews staffing requirements to match workflow of card services and channel services business
Recommend temporary work around and viable solutions to improve customer service and response
Maintain knowledge of internal resources to mitigate disruption of services to customers
Ensure timely response and resolution of customer issues
Assist management in the development and implementation of new EBusiness products and services
Manage, review and monitor authorization files and System Parameters
Qualifications
Minimum Education:
First degree preferably in a Business and Numerate discipline; higher degrees/professional certifications an added advantage.
Experience:
Minimum of 8 years’ experience in ePayment, banking, or IT industry
Previous technical and business experience in electronic payment systems
Project Management experience.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to First Bank career website on firstbanknigeria.taleo.net to apply
Leave a Reply