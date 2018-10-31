First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.Head, E-Business Support Services

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience8 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Ref Id: 1800002A

Location: Lagos

Job: FBN GEN. Job Family

Organization: DMD Directorate

Schedule: Regular

Shift: Standard

Job Type: Full-time

Description

Ensure relevant internal control systems/related procedures and techniques are developed and implemented for EBusiness related activities

Manage the operational relationship between Scheme Operators and card association/Visa/MasterCard

Monitor performance against standards and provides feedback to management

Plans and reviews staffing requirements to match workflow of card services and channel services business

Recommend temporary work around and viable solutions to improve customer service and response

Maintain knowledge of internal resources to mitigate disruption of services to customers

Ensure timely response and resolution of customer issues

Assist management in the development and implementation of new EBusiness products and services

Manage, review and monitor authorization files and System Parameters

Qualifications

Minimum Education:

First degree preferably in a Business and Numerate discipline; higher degrees/professional certifications an added advantage.

Experience:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in ePayment, banking, or IT industry

Previous technical and business experience in electronic payment systems

Project Management experience.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to First Bank career website on firstbanknigeria.taleo.net to apply

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)