Cristiano Ronaldo is getting in the Halloween spirit after dressing up as a scary clown. The Juventus star shared a picture of his family with masks on to his 144.5 million Instagram followers this morning.

With no midweek game, Ronaldo was making the most of the downtime to enjoy the occasion with his loved ones. Alongside a picture of himself in a scary clown mask, he wrote:“Happy Halloween to everyone!!”

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)