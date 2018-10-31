International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and innovation company headquartered in Armonk, NY. It is the largest technology and consulting employer in the world, with more than 400,000 employees serving clients in 170 countries. IBM offers a wide range of technology and consulting services; a broad portfolio of middleware for collaboration, predictive analytics, software development and systems management; and the world’s most advanced servers and supercomputers.Digital – Nation Africa Awareness Intern

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldGraduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Media / Advertising / Branding

Req ID: 185274BR

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term – Short Term

Job Description

Manage D-NA Ambassadors to reach the agreed on weekly new D-NA users ( for up to 6 months)

D-NA Orientations and how to promote D-NA to University students.

Agree on actions ambassadors are planning to do to help promote D-NA

Monitor and control the progress on daily/weekly and monthly basis

Brainstorming for new ideas with the his assigned team based on university or institution’s needs

Give the needed adhoc support to ambassadors (phone calls, emails, F2F meetings, …etc)

Handle D-NA event preparation via a focal point in the University Relations team

Report results on a weekly basis and any issues with a focal point in the University Relations team

Work with other interns and the University Relations PM in charge for new ideas for expansion and propagation (weekly meeting)

Selection Criteria

Senior University students and Fresh graduates with very Good:

Time management skills

Orchestrators /Good team players

Communication ,Negotiation and Presentation skills

Preferred Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Required Technical and Professional Expertise:

NA

Preferred Tech and Prof Experience:

NA

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to IBM – International Business Machines career website on careers.ibm.com to apply

