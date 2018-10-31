Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this afternoon reveals that a HEavy Protest is currently holding in Imo state against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Traffic is currently grounded in Owerri, as Okorocha, His Son-in-Law Uche Nwosu and their Supporters have grounded the Capital city in protest against the Leadership of the APC and Adams Oshiomole.The Governor is protesting against what he described as the high handedness of the Party Leadership in not considering his Candidates for the 2019 Election.

The Governor we had earlier reported has concluded moves to dump the Party any moment from now. Photos below;

