D’banj is about to drop a new song/video — shake it, that features Tiwa Savage. He announced this with an intro of the video on IG indicating the video was directed by Sesan.

D’banj calls it ‘Bread and Stew plus Ewa goyin for a Breakfast’ and most of his fans are very excited.

View this post on Instagram Bread and Stew plus Ewa goyin for a Breakfast 😝

