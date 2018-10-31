Despite a slow start to life in Italy following his move from Real Madrid, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has now equaled a goal-scoring 60-year-old record at Juventus.

The Portuguese failed to find the back of the net in his first three matches in Serie A, before finally breaking his duck with a brace against Sassuolo last month.Since then, Ronaldo has been among the goals regularly in Italy, adding another two to his tally in his side’s 2-1 win over Genoa on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 33-year-old has now scored seven league goals in his first 10 matches for the Bianconeri, becoming only the second player to achieve that ratio at Juve since John Charles, who did so in the 1957/58 season.

Charles ended his debut campaign with the Italian giants with 28 strikes, a tally Ronaldo will be backing himself to better this season.

A host of top names came close to the same feat for Juve, but fell short of the mark, including Gonzalo Higuain, Carlos Tevez and Filippo Inzaghi, who all managed six strikes in their first 10 Serie A matches for the club.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Del Piero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Trezeguet all scored five goals in their first 10 league outings for the Bianconeri.

