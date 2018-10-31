The Nigerian Army has found the body of the missing army Major General Muhammed Alkali in an abandoned well in Guchwet, Plateau state.

Alkali, who was the immediate past chief of administration of the force was declared missing on September 3 when he was traveling from Abuja to Bauchi State.He was believed to have been killed by his abductors when his car was found with his belongings weeks ago in a mining pit in Dura Du community after it was drained.

A day after the car was found, the army cordoned off the Dura Du community and arrested 30 suspects in connection with the suspected murder of the general.

Following the Army’s investigation they learnt that the body of the late military officer was moved somewhere else while his car was driven and pushed into an abandoned mining pit filled with water.

On Friday, the Army discovered an open shallow grave where the body of the Major General had been buried before it was exhumed and transferred elsewhere.

However, the remains of the retired officer have been discovered in a well in Guchwet in Shen of Jos South LGA of Plateau.

The leader of the operation search and rescue Brigadier General Umar Mohammed said a parade will be held for the retired officer as an honour as well as a befitting burial.

Source: Guardian

(Visited 65 times, 66 visits today)