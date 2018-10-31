BBNaija Star, Nina Just Escape Plane Crash On Her Way From Lagos To Owerri (Video)
BBNaija double wahala star, Nina just revealed that she and some passengers just escape what would have been a terrible plane crash on her way from Lagos to Owerri on an Airpeace airline,
She revealed that the airline develop fault mid-air and they had to turn back to Lagos, she further says a lady developed complication in the aircraft while all other passengers including herself were crying in the plane.
