It has been reported that some armed robbers, on Tuesday afternoon, stormed a Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) branch at Bode Thomas, Surulere, shooting a customer.

According to Nigerian Tribune, it was gathered that the incident occurred around midday while people were on queue to use Automated Teller Machines (ATM) at the bank premises.The armed robbers, who rode on a motorcycle, were said to have dispossessed the man and another woman of their money before shooting him.

Eyewitnesses, who took to social media to lament about the incident, accused the police of responding after the armed robbers had left.

“The man who was shot was approached and asked for the money he withdrew from the ATM. He refused to hand over the money and that was when he was shot. The robbers mounted a bike and sped off.”

One Ruth, who said her mother was at the bank at the time, faulted police’ silence on the fleecing of the gunned man and another woman.

She wrote: “My mum came home and was telling me about a robbery that just happened at the GTbank in Bode Thomas, where she was and how someone was shot. I am just thankful to God that she came home safe and sound.

“They (police) did not mention that the said man and a woman were robbed, why downplay it?

“Imagine the nonsense, if it is to be stopping people on the road to ask for license and tinted permit, they no go carry last.”

A resident Mavrik, who claimed a police station was four houses from the bank, said cops did not show up until the robbers had fled.

“Police Station, Bode Thomas is about four houses away from GTB. They did not show up until it was all over and the robbers had gone, they now came around forming rambo,” he wrote.

