A third video of Kano State Governor allegedly receiving bribe in dollars has emerged.

Recall two videos showing Governor Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe had been previously released, which prompted an investigation and public hearing by the Kano state House of Assembly.

Episode 3 is out of Gandollar.

The Barawo “Thief” of Kano was saying as he collected bribe that he didn’t see money as Deputy Governor. pic.twitter.com/AI3WKw9Z6T — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) October 30, 2018

