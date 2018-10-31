The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will receive a major boost ahead of the polls after some women in Kogi announced their plans to stage a 1.2 million-man march in his support.

This was made known in Tuesday statement from the office of the National Publicity Secretary of the party.This is just as the PDP has announced the streamlining of all its presidential support and volunteer groups across the country, to ensure a centralised activity under the supervision of the party and the Presidential Campaign Council.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who received a delegation of a presidential women support group, Success Initiative Women for Atiku, at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday stated that the party has opened strategic platforms for all support groups to directly participate in the campaign.

He said the PDP has received “unprecedented goodwill and support from millions of Nigerians across all sections of the country, irrespective of ethnicity, religious and political leaning, since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as our Presidential candidate.

“Today, Atiku Abubakar has the highest demography of support and volunteer groups across the nooks and crannies of our country. The support we are receiving is monumental”, he said.

Ologbondiyan said Nigerians are eager to vote in Atiku Abubakar due to his proven national and international connection and capacity for wealth creation, massive employment opportunities for the youths, as well as ability to engender national cohesion and unity among the people.

