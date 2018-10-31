KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory Services. Our vision is to build and sustain our reputation as the best firm to work with by ensuring our people, clients and communities achieve their full potential.Graduate Trainee Programme 2018/2019

Requirements

Eligible candidates must:

Be below 26 years old as at the date of application.

Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Math) at ONE sitting

Have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree. Please note that OND and HND qualifications are NOT eligible.

Have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school (For Law graduates only).

Be about to complete or completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Method of Application

Note

Please do not apply if you have taken the KPMG aptitude test/ KPMG business awareness test before.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Interested and qualified? Go to KPMG career website on krb-sjobs.brassring.com to apply

