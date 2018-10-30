A young lady who just finished her mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), made name for her self where she served in Cross River state.

Promise Oberiko made her presence felt during her one-year service in Ogoja area, garnering every available awards, at the end of her service year.Her most impressive act of humanity was

shuttling between Ogoja and Calabar, last month, to bring the plight of the “roaming lunatic family of 5” to the attention of the public and appropriate authorities.

The mentally unstable family, Mr Ben, his wife and three kids are now receiving medical care and undergoing rehabilitation at the Federal Psychiatric Hospital in Calabar, all thanks to the help from the young lady.

According to Oberiko, she always wondered why a whole family would be plagued with insanity. But one of the interesting things she noticed about them was their effective skills of communication. Through her efforts, the family got help.

