See Atiku, Saraki, Peter Obi At Their Strategy Meeting In Dubai

October 30, 2018   News   No comments

The Atiku/Obi presidential campaign team had a very important policy strategy meeting in Dubai, ahead of Atiku’s planned return to Nigeria for the 2019 Presidency.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *