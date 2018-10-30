Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan has filed for divorce from his wife, Gifty Gyan, at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra.

It is gathered that the footballer is seeking a dissolution of his five-year-old marriage to Gifty on grounds of irreconcilable differences.It is learnt that the couple have been separated for months with Gyan also denying paternity of their three children.

To ascertain if the kids are his, he is also demanding a DNA test to be carried out on all three children.

There are talks that Gyan allegedly has a mistress he plans to marry as soon as the divorce from Gifty is final.

His alleged mistress, Nina Atala was reportedly mistaken for his wife in June, at the grand opening of his new sports bar located in Osu, Accra.

She was also spotted with Gyan when he came to Ghana recently for his summer vacation, but Atala has continued to maintain that her relationship with Gyan is strictly a professional one. According to her, she owns a property that houses one of Gyan’s companies.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)