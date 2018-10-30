Senator Dino is a 44 years old senator who represents Kogi West Senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly.

We all know the senator is an ardent car enthusiast and he has a lot of exotic and powerful cars parked in his garage.Take out your time to read about The Jaw-Dropping Car Collection Of Embattled Senator Dino Melaye here.

The other day, he posed with His Newly Acquired Mercedes G55 Mansory. Today, it’s his Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead peacefully parked in his living room.

He uploaded the picture on his official Instagram account where his 433 thousand followers could admire the luxury car in his luxurious living room.

He captioned it;

God leads and no one can stop him.

Some of the cars owned by the senator include Mercedes Benz S-Class, Ferrari, Polaris Slingshot, Bentley, Porsche Panamera, Lamborghini, Hindustan Ambassador, G Wagon, Prowler, Corvette etc.

