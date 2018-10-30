Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten popular pop star Selena Gomez to take become the most followed personality on Instagram in the world for the first time ever.

Ronaldo currently sits top of the prestigious rankings with 144,338,650 followers, marginally ahead of Selena who has been top for quite a while with 144,321,029.It marked another major triumph for the Portuguese superstar who recently made the big money move to Italian giants Juventus for a staggering KSh 13 billion despite being aged 33.

One of his biggest appeals to being an Instagram powerhouse for Ronaldo is his massive football fan base which has always been behind him both on and off the pitch.

With his switch from Juventus Ronaldo literally doubled his fans as he enjoyed a massive following from the faithful from both Madrid and Turin, Italy.

Aside from that, the superstar’s lifestyle and family has always been something fans are curious about and this has also led to millions hitting the ‘follow’ button.

Despite all the merits Ronaldo enjoys that have largely contributed to his Instagram success, he also has Selena Gomez to thank emerging top.

(Visited 4 times, 3 visits today)