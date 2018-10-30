Four state governors elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari .

All the governors are from the South -South region of the country .The meeting was held inside the President ’s office at the Presidential Villa , Abuja shortly after Buhari returned from his condolence visit to Kaduna State .

The governors in attendance included Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State ; Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State ; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State .

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)