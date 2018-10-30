Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to unveil updates to its Mac computers and iPads that include facial recognition features that have been available in the iPhone line-up at an event in Brooklyn.

Analysts expect a new versions of Apple’s iPad Pro, its higher-end tablet computer that competes with the Microsoft Surface, with thinner bezels and more screen space, along with the face unlock system found on Apple’s newer iPhones.They also expect updates to the firm’s Mac line-up such as redesigned MacBook Air, Apple’s 999 dollars entry-level laptop.

Apple introduced new iPhones and Apple Watches last month, but the older product lines accounted for 45 billion dollars in sales in the most recent fiscal quarter. In comparison, iPhones brought in revenue of 141.3 billion dollars.

“They really wanted to show the world they haven’t forgotten about the iPad and the Mac,” said Mika Kitagawa, a senior principal research analyst at Gartner. OKAY!

