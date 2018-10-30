Popular Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme popularly known as pawpaw recently met with the Governor of Kebbi State,Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The actor took to his page to share some photos from the dinner held with the governor in Abuja with caption saying..It’s not all about the party but about the individual. discussing taking Nigeria forward and the place of the youth, with His Excellency Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, kebbi State governor regardless of the party. #Nigeria first

