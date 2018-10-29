When people don’t know that the primary purpose of human beings on earth is to serve God, they get carried away by worldly pleasure, which is the cheapest way to waste their destiny until it’s too late, while thinking they are “enjoying”.

Sadly, a young lady living on the fast lane has died…The report: A popular slay queen identified as Charlotte Abena, has reportedly died in what could be considered as a mysterious manner after she was struck with a strange illness.

Abena, who is widely known across social media, is reported to have died after battling with the yet-to-be-disclosed illness.

Her death is causing ripples in her home in Ghana. Although the cause of death is currently not known, some social media users have latched on to a conspiracy theory that the young lady died as a result of her relationship with ‘Sakawa’ boys (Yahoo fraudsters) who used her for money rituals.

Some also alleged that Abena died after taking another lady’s rich boyfriend. She was known for her many photos she posted online dressed in skimpy outfits which were more often captioned wildly.

A photo believed to be the last photo she took saw her laying on a hospital bed and appearing to be in pain. How sad!

