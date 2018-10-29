The Moment MC Tom Went Berserk During Wedding Ceremony – Gone Viral

One thing you can’t take away from a popular comedian, MC Tom is his ‘natural madness’ which he is very proud of us and exhibits boldly to blow the minds of his audience.

These are hilarious and trending photos of event host, Meroyi Segun Matthew aka MC Tom dancing recklessly at a wedding ceremony.MC Tom gallantly and comfortably stole the show during a certain wedding ceremony he anchored by leading the couple and their friends in a brief dance performance which left the event attendees falling off their chairs in utmost laughter.

MC Tom clearly outclassed the couple and their friends during the performance, according to an eyewitness. He has been described as a hyper-talented comedian who has shown flashes of brilliance since his days at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

[i]”I love what I do and I do what I love.

I see it as an offence to MC of ur event and u are not satisfied,Ur guests must be fully entertained and professionally carried along.

My name is MC TOM comedian, I am ur premium and Royal MC.

Still on the matter #RachClem2018. Congrats to Mr&Barr(Mrs) Famojuro, I celebrate you permanently” [/i]he captioned the glossy pictures.

Most social media users have been commenting on the perceived passion and energy of the married fan of one who is making waves in the competitive entertainment industry.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)