Starboy, Wizkid Joins The List Of Highest Paid Artists In The World After Performing In India
Starboy Wizkid has reportedly joined the list of the highest paid artists in the world after he performed at a Royal Wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.
He was reportedly paid 50 million Rupees ($681,200, N245.9 million).Wizkid and his Band gave a Live Performance at the wedding yesterday, and he got Indians dancing to Soco, Fake Love and more.
According to a post made by a twitter handle World Publicist, the Nigerian pop star has joined the list of the highest paid artists in the world after being paid such huge amount:
Quote
Wizkid joins the list of the Highest Paid Artists for Bookings in the World, as he performs at a Royal Wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. He was reportedly paid 50 million Rupees ($681,200, N245.9 million).
