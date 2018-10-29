Rihanna Pregnant With Billionaire Boyfriend’s Child?

Rihanna and her on-again off-again billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel are expecting a child together, if her tweet and sources are to be believed.

MTO says a person EXTREMELY close to Riri, said the couple have been trying to get pregnant for months now and now it appears that it finally happened.Rihanna is so excited about her new bundle of joy that she posted about her new baby on social media. Rihanna revealed that her “due date” was June 5th. But she realized that wasn’t a good idea, and she removed the post.

By doing some quick math, that means Rihanna is just one month pregnant.

